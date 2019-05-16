Arsenal criticizes ‘unacceptable’ choice of Baku

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal says the choice of Azerbaijan capital Baku to host the Europa League final has caused “unacceptable” problems for fans.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been given just 6,000 tickets each by UEFA for the May 29 game, in a stadium with a capacity of 68,700.

Arsenal says even those tickets may not sell out because of the difficulty of getting to Azerbaijan, adding that “we have received many complaints from our fans about this and we fully share their concerns.”

The club says “we would urge UEFA to ensure that supporter logistics and requirements are a key part of any future decisions for final venues as what has happened this season is unacceptable, and cannot be repeated.”

