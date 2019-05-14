Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-SCHEDULE-YANKEES-ORIOLES

Yankees-Orioles washed out

UNDATED (AP) _ The scheduled game between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees has been postponed because of rain and wet field conditions. Play never started and the game was called after a delay of about 2 hours, 15 minutes.

Play never started Monday night and the game was called after a delay of about 2 hours, 15 minutes. It will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning Wednesday at 3:05 p.m.

In other Monday action:

_ Domingo Santana hit a tying two-out RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning and then scored the winning run on Omar Narvaez’s single, and the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 6-5 win over the Oakland Athletics. Ramon Laureano hit a solo home run with two outs in the top of the 10th, the last of Oakland’s five solo homers, to give the A’s the lead. Seattle had one rally left, all of it coming with two outs against Joakim Soria.

_ Eduardo Escobar homered, tripled and drove in three runs, Christian Walker also went deep, and the Arizona Diamondbacks cruised to a 9-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Robbie Ray allowed one earned run and six hits over five innings. He got his 800th career strikeout in the fourth inning, reaching the mark in 125 career games _ the second-fewest appearances for a left-handed pitcher. He did in the third-fewest innings pitched _ 664.

_ J.T. Realmuto doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Cesar Hernandez hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4. Lorenzo Cain had a career-high five hits and Mike Moustakas homered for Milwaukee.

_ Aledmys Diaz, Robinson Chirinos, Jake Marisnick and Alex Bregman homered for Houston, and the Astros beat the Detroit Tigers 8-1, extending their winning streak to six. Brad Peacock allowed a run and three hits in five innings for Houston, which has won nine of its last 10 games.

_Yoán Moncada hit two of Chicago’s four solo homers and Reynaldo López pitched 7 2/3 effective innings, leading the White Sox to a 5-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians. José Abreu and Welington Castillo also connected for Chicago, which earned its third straight win.

_ Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run of the season for the Los Angeles Angels, a towering two-run shot in the third inning against Minnesota ace Jose Berrios that fueled a 5-4 victory over the Twins. Ohtani, who made his 2019 debut last week in his return from Tommy John elbow surgery, reached base on four of his five plate appearances.

MLB-YANKEES INJURIES

UNDATED (AP) — Right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga (loh-AY’-see-gah) has a strained pitching shoulder and became the New York Yankees’ 17th player to go in the injured list this season.

New York announced the roster move Monday before starting a homestand against Baltimore and made it retroactive to Friday. Loaisiga is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts and one relief appearance. He gave up four runs over four innings in a loss to Seattle last week Luis Cessa was given the assignment.

The Yankees currently have 12 players on the IL. Outfielder Aaron Hicks, sidelined since straining his back March 1, was activated Monday.

In other MLB news:

_ The Chicago White Sox say pitchers Carlos Rodón and Nate Jones will miss the rest of the season with arm injuries. Rodón is scheduled for elbow-ligament replacement surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles. Jones had surgery to repair a flexor mass tear in his right forearm.

_ The Royals are bringing up top prospect Nicky Lopez from Triple-A Omaha, and he could make his big league debut when Kansas City opens a series against Texas on Tuesday night. Right-hander Jake Newberry was optioned to Omaha in a corresponding roster move Monday.

_ The Oakland Athletics have designated slugger Kendrys Morales for assignment and activated Mark Canha from the 10-day injured list. Morales was acquired from Toronto on March 27. The 13-year major league veteran appeared in 34 games and hit .204 with one home run and seven RBIs with the A’s. Canha had been on the injured list since April 29 with a sprained right wrist.

NFL-PATRIOTS OWNER-PROSTITUTION CHARGE

Judge: Kraft’s prosecutors cannot use massage parlor video

UNDATED. (AP) — A Florida judge has blocked prosecutors from using video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft engaging in paid sex at a massage parlor.

Judge Leonard Hanser ruled Monday that Jupiter police did not follow proper procedures after installing the hidden cameras that secretly recorded Kraft visiting the Orchids of Asia Day Spa twice in January.

Hanser wrote that detectives did not do enough to minimize the invasion of privacy of customers who did not commit crimes. Prosecutors argued during a recent hearing that the warrant obtained to install the cameras was legal and aimed at stopping a felony-level prostitution operation. They are expected to appeal.

The 77-year-old Kraft has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor solicitation of a prostitute.

In other NFL news:

_ Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco says it’s not his job to groom rookie Drew Lock as his successor. Flacco says his job is to learn Denver’s new offense and go win games himself. Flacco says it’s the coaches’ job to teach the rookie and it’s up to Lock to learn what he can by watching the veteran QB do his thing.

_ The Philadelphia Eagles have signed quarterback Cody Kessler and brought back offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski. Kessler gives the Eagles insurance behind Carson Wentz along with third-year pro Nate Sudfeld and rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson. Former backup quarterback Nick Foles signed with the Jaguars in free agency after leading the Eagles to the playoffs the past two seasons following injuries to Wentz.

_Tight end Lee Smith has rejoined the Buffalo Bills after spending the past four seasons with the Oakland Raiders. The 31-year-old Smith signed a three-year contract. He played his first four seasons with Buffalo, starting in 2011. At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, Smith has been mostly a blocker. His signing is another step in Buffalo’s decision to retool its tight ends.

_The Los Angeles Chargers have re-signed defensive lineman Damion Square. Square was a key part of the Chargers defensive line last season. He made a career-high 11 starts last season and had 55 tackles and three sacks.

_ Longtime NFL coach Gunther Cunningham, who emigrated from postwar Germany as a child and then dedicated his life to football, has died after a brief illness. He was 72. Cunningham’s wife, Rene, said in a statement that he died Saturday.

NBA-CAVALIERS-BEILEIN

Beilein leaving Michigan for Cavaliers’ job

UNDATED (AP) _ Michigan’s John Beilein (BEE’-lyn) has agreed to become head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The winningest coach in the history of the Michigan program, Beilein went 278-150 in 12 seasons with the Wolverines and reached the Final Four in 2013 and 2018.

He now takes over a rebuilding project in Cleveland. Beilein got a five-year deal with the Cavs, who believe he can make the successful leap from campus. The team has had six other coaches since 2009.

Beilein has built a strong reputation for developing young players and teams.

In other NBA news:

_ The Los Angeles Lakers have officially named Frank Vogel as coach. The team announced the hiring Monday and will hold an introductory press conference May 20 at its facility. Vogel flew to Los Angeles on May 9 to interview and was hired two days later. The 45-year old Vogel did not coach last season following two years with the Orlando Magic. He arrived in Orlando following five-plus seasons leading the Indiana Pacers, including trips to the Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and ’14.

_ Coach Steve Kerr isn’t ready to predict whether Kevin Durant or DeMarcus Cousins will be able to return from injuries to play for the Warriors during the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers. Two-time reigning Finals MVP Durant will be re-evaluated later in the week from a strained right calf that he injured in Game 5 of the last round against the Rockets.

COLLEGE-ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY

Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions scheme

BOSTON (AP) — “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty Monday in the college admissions bribery scheme, the biggest name to do so in a scandal that has underscored the lengths to which some wealthy parents will go to get their children into top universities.

The Emmy-winning actress, 56, could face prison time after she admitted to participating in the nationwide scam, in which authorities say parents bribed coaches, rigged entrance exams or both to game the admissions system.

Huffman pleaded guilty in federal court to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter’s answers on the SAT.

PGA-THOMAS

Justin Thomas withdraws from PGA with wrist injury

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Thomas has withdrawn from the PGA Championship with a wrist injury, the first time he has missed a major since his rookie season.

Thomas won the PGA Championship two years ago at Quail Hollow, the start of his rise to No. 1 in the world. He now is ranked No. 5.

The nature of his injury was not disclosed. Thomas withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship two weeks ago, hopeful he would be ready for the second major of the year. He said in a text message then that he had not hit balls since the Masters, where he tied for 12th.