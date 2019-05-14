Mariners rally with 2 runs in 10th to beat A’s 6-5

SEATTLE (AP) — Domingo Santana hit a tying two-out RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning and then scored the winning run on Omar Narvaez’s single, and the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 6-5 win over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.

Ramon Laureano hit a solo home run with two outs in the top of the 10th, the last of Oakland’s five solo homers, to give the A’s the lead. But Seattle had one rally left, all of it coming with two outs against Joakim Soria (1-3).

Daniel Vogelbach, whose three-run homer in the eighth tied the score at 4-4, walked. Pinch-runner Dee Gordon stole second and jogged home when Santana hit a 2-2 pitch from Soria just fair down the left-field line to pull Seattle even at 5-all. Narvaez followed with a single to left field and Santana scored well ahead of Robbie Grossman’s throw.

Oakland starter Mike Fiers and his bid for consecutive no-hitters had long been finished before the crazy 10th inning. Laureano homered on a 1-2 pitch from Brandon Brennan (2-2), his fifth home run of the season.

Khris Davis homered twice for Oakland, ending a monthlong drought without a long ball for last year’s AL leader. Davis hit his 10th home run on April 12 against Texas, but had none in his next 70 at-bats before golfing an 0-2 pitch into the left-field bullpens in the sixth inning. Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi had retired 10 straight before Davis connected.

Davis hit his second home run leading off the eighth inning. It was his 25th career multi-homer game. Mark Canha, activated off the injured list before the game, homered leading off the second inning and Matt Olson ended Kikuchi’s night with a homer leading off the seventh inning. It was the third homer for Canha and second for Olson.

Seattle trailed 4-1 entering the eighth before Vogelbach’s second home run since April 20, jumping on the first pitch from Lou Trivino and hitting the 97 mph fastball out to center field.

A’s manager Bob Melvin was ejected moments after Vogelbach crossed home plate for arguing with home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn. Melvin seemed particularly upset with a 3-2 pitch to the previous batter, Edwin Encarnacion, who walked.

Less than a week after throwing the 300th no-hitter in major league history and second of his career, Fiers lost his bid for consecutive no-no’s on the fifth pitch of the game when Mitch Haniger homered into the second deck of left field. It proved to be the only mistake Fiers would make, shaking off the rocky first inning to allow only two hits and one run over five innings before turning it over to Oakland’s bullpen.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners 3B Kyle Seager is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday after missing the entire regular season thus far due to hand surgery. Seager is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list on May 25.

ROSTER MOVES

Athletics: Oakland designated for assignment Kendrys Morales to make room for Canha. Morales was acquired from Toronto on March 27. The 13-year major league veteran appeared in 34 games and hit .204 with one home run and seven RBIs with the A’s.

Mariners: Seattle recalled RHP Austin Adams from Tacoma and optioning Dan Altavilla to Double-A Arkansas. Adams was acquired from Washington on May 4 after he was designated for assignment by the Nationals. Adams had a three-game stint with Washington in April and appeared in one game.

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP Brett Anderson (4-2) is 1-2 with a 6.16 ERA in his past four starts. Anderson started the season 3-0, but has given up 13 earned runs in the past 19 innings.

Mariners: RHP Mike Leake (2-4) lost his last start despite allowing only one run over seven innings against the Yankees. He hasn’t won since April 6.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports