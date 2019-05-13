Update on the latest in sports:

NHL-PLAYOFFS

Blues in San Jose for Game 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ San Jose hosts St. Louis for Game 2 of the NHL Western Conference Final tonight.

Logan Couture (kuh-CHUR’) delivered for the Sharks in their 6-3 victory in Game 1 and leads the NHL this post-season with 11 goals and 17 points. He has eight game-winning goals in the playoffs and two in overtime, earning the reputation as a clutch player.

The Blues may need more from forward Vladimir Tarasenko if they hope to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970. Tarasenko led the team with 33 goals in the regular season, but wasn’t much of a factor in Game 1.

NHL-SABRES-PILUT

Sabres D Pilut to miss 5-6 months after shoulder surgery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) _ Buffalo Sabres defenseman Lawrence Pilut will miss the start of next season after having surgery to address a shoulder injury. The Sabres did not reveal which shoulder was repaired or when Pilut was injured. The team said the estimated timetable for recovery is between five and six months.

Pilut had a goal and five assists in 33 games with the Sabres as a rookie last season. He added four goals and 22 assists in 33 games, including the playoffs, in closing the season with Buffalo’s minor-league affiliate in Rochester.

The 23-year-old signed with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent a year ago after playing professionally in his native Sweden.

MLB-YANKEES INJURIES

UNDATED (AP) _

UNDATED (AP) — Right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga (loh-AY’-see-gah) has a strained pitching shoulder and became the New York Yankees’ 17th player to go in the injured list this season.

New York announced the roster move Monday before starting a homestand against Baltimore and made it retroactive to Friday. Loaisiga is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts and one relief appearance. He gave up four runs over four innings in a loss to Seattle last week Luis Cessa was given the assignment.

The Yankees currently have 12 players on the IL. Outfielder Aaron Hicks, sidelined since straining his back March 1, was activated Monday.

In other MLB news:

_ The Royals are bringing up top prospect Nicky Lopez from Triple-A Omaha, and he could make his big league debut when Kansas City opens a series against Texas on Tuesday night. Right-hander Jake Newberry was optioned to Omaha in a corresponding roster move Monday.

_ The Oakland Athletics have designated slugger Kendrys Morales for assignment and activated Mark Canha from the 10-day injured list. Morales was acquired from Toronto on March 27. The 13-year major league veteran appeared in 34 games and hit .204 with one home run and seven RBIs with the A’s. Morales is in the final year of a $33 million, three-year deal and is due $12 million this season. Canha had been on the injured list since April 29 with a sprained right wrist.

HORSE RACING-DERBY JOCKEY SUSPENDED

Maximum Security rider banned 15 days for Derby interference

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jockey Luis Saez has been suspended for 15 days for failing to control Maximum Security and causing interference that resulted in the horse’s historic disqualification as the Kentucky Derby winner.

The decision by the Kentucky stewards was announced Monday by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Saez was cited for failing to “make the proper effort to maintain a straight course” in the May 4 race at Churchill Downs. Country House, a 65-1 shot was elevated and declared the winner. It was the first time the horse finishing first at the Derby was disqualified for interference.

Saez’s suspension is May 23 through June 14 and covers racing dates. A message left with the jockey’s lawyer was not immediately returned.

NFL-PATRIOTS OWNER-PROSTITUTION CHARGE

Judge: Kraft’s prosecutors cannot use massage parlor video

UNDATED. (AP) — A Florida judge has blocked prosecutors from using video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft engaging in paid sex at a massage parlor.

Judge Leonard Hanser ruled Monday that Jupiter police did not follow proper procedures after installing the hidden cameras that secretly recorded Kraft visiting the Orchids of Asia Day Spa twice in January.

Hanser wrote that detectives did not do enough to minimize the invasion of privacy of customers who did not commit crimes. Prosecutors argued during a recent hearing that the warrant obtained to install the cameras was legal and aimed at stopping a felony-level prostitution operation. They are expected to appeal.

The 77-year-old Kraft has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor solicitation of a prostitute.

In other NFL news:

_ The Philadelphia Eagles have signed quarterback Cody Kessler and brought back offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski. Kessler gives the Eagles insurance behind Carson Wentz along with third-year pro Nate Sudfeld and rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson. Former backup quarterback Nick Foles signed with the Jaguars in free agency after leading the Eagles to the playoffs the past two seasons following injuries to Wentz.

_Tight end Lee Smith has rejoined the Buffalo Bills after spending the past four seasons with the Oakland Raiders. The 31-year-old Smith signed a three-year contract. He played his first four seasons with Buffalo, starting in 2011. At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, Smith has been mostly a blocker. His signing is another step in Buffalo’s decision to retool its tight ends.

_The Los Angeles Chargers have re-signed defensive lineman Damion Square. Square was a key part of the Chargers defensive line last season. He made a career-high 11 starts last season and had 55 tackles and three sacks.

_ Longtime NFL coach Gunther Cunningham, who emigrated from postwar Germany as a child and then dedicated his life to football, has died after a brief illness. He was 72. Cunningham’s wife, Rene, said in a statement that he died Saturday.

NBA-CAVALIERS-BEILEIN

Beilein leaving Michigan for Cavaliers’ job

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Michigan’s John Beilein (BEE’-lyn) has agreed to become head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The winningest coach in the history of the Michigan program, Beilein went 278-150 in 12 seasons with the Wolverines and reached the Final Four in 2013 and 2018.

He now takes over a rebuilding project in Cleveland. Beilein got a five-year deal with the Cavs, who believe he can make the successful leap from campus. The team has had six other coaches since 2009.

Beilein has built a strong reputation for developing young players and teams.

COLLEGE-ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY

Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions scheme

BOSTON (AP) — “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty Monday in the college admissions bribery scheme, the biggest name to do so in a scandal that has underscored the lengths to which some wealthy parents will go to get their children into top universities.

The Emmy-winning actress, 56, could face prison time after she admitted to participating in the nationwide scam, in which authorities say parents bribed coaches, rigged entrance exams or both to game the admissions system.

Huffman pleaded guilty in federal court to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter’s answers on the SAT.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-ORANGE BOWL

Orange Bowl switched from Jan. 1 to Dec. 30 for primetime

UNDATED (AP) _ This season’s Orange Bowl is being moved to Dec. 30, with a prime-time kickoff, after originally being scheduled for New Year’s Day afternoon. The Orange Bowl has been traditionally played at night, but the earlier kickoff was initially planned when it became part of the six-bowl rotation that hosts the College Football Playoff.

The Orange Bowl will not be hosting a national semifinal this season. Had it stayed on Jan. 1, the Orange Bowl would have been competing against other traditional New Year’s Day games and kicked off around 1 p.m. EST.

TENNIS-ITALIAN OPEN

Serena Williams opens with a win

ROME (AP) — Serena Williams opened her clay-court season with a routine 6-4, 6-2 win over Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson in the first round of the Italian Open.

Williams was playing for the first time since withdrawing ahead of her third-round match at the Miami Open in March because of a left knee injury.

PGA-THOMAS

Justin Thomas withdraws from PGA with wrist injury

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Thomas has withdrawn from the PGA Championship with a wrist injury, the first time he has missed a major since his rookie season.

Thomas won the PGA Championship two years ago at Quail Hollow, the start of his rise to No. 1 in the world. He now is ranked No. 5.

The nature of his injury was not disclosed. Thomas withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship two weeks ago, hopeful he would be ready for the second major of the year. He said in a text message then that he had not hit balls since the Masters, where he tied for 12th.