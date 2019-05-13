UEFA picks Italian referee for Europa League final

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has picked Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi for the Europa League final between English rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 45-year-old Rocchi was previously picked by FIFA for the 2018 World Cup. He refereed three games in Russia, including the 3-3 between Spain and Portugal.

The Italian match official team for the game on May 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, includes experienced video review specialist Massimiliano Irrati.

The Europa League final is the first UEFA title match to use video assistant referees.

