Phillies’ David Robertson told not to throw for 3 weeks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies reliever David Robertson was told by Dr. James Andrews not to throw for three weeks to allow the flexor strain in his right elbow time to heal.

Robertson hasn’t pitched since April 14. Philadelphia does not have a timetable for his return, but he is expected to miss at least another month.

Robertson signed a $23 million deal in the offseason. The 34-year-old right-hander was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in seven appearances.

He was an All-Star with the Yankees in 2011 and has 137 saves in 12 seasons.

