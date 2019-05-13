Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ducks’ Kesler expected to miss upcoming season after surgery

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler is expected to miss the upcoming season after undergoing right hip resurfacing surgery last week.

The Ducks said the surgery was performed May 9 by Dr. Edwin Su in New York. The procedure is less invasive than a full hip replacement and does allow for the possibility for Kesler to resume his career following a lengthy recovery.

General manager Bob Murray said in a statement the organization will support any decision he makes regarding his future.

The 34-year old Kessler also underwent hip surgery in 2017. He had three goals and five assists in 60 games last season. The 15-year veteran played in his 1,000th game last season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Nuggets fall to Blazers 100-96 in game 7

Nuggets fall to Blazers 100-96 in game 7

5:32 pm
Blackmon homers twice, Rockies beat Padres 10-7

Blackmon homers twice, Rockies beat Padres 10-7

4:50 pm
McCollum leads Blazers past Nuggets 100-96

McCollum leads Blazers past Nuggets 100-96

4:36 pm
Nuggets fall to Blazers 100-96 in game 7
Sports

Nuggets fall to Blazers 100-96 in game 7

Blackmon homers twice, Rockies beat Padres 10-7
Sports

Blackmon homers twice, Rockies beat Padres 10-7

McCollum leads Blazers past Nuggets 100-96
Sports

McCollum leads Blazers past Nuggets 100-96

Scroll to top
Skip to content