Brazilian club admits guilt in doping two of its own players

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian club Athletico has admitted two of its players tested positive for doping because of medication from its own staff.

Club president Mario Celso Petraglia said in a news conference on Monday that defender Thiago Heleno and midfielder Camacho were given higenamine, a supplement for weight loss forbidden by doping authorities.

CONMEBOL has already suspended Heleno. Camacho was preemptively suspended from club activities.

Petraglia said the players were victims, and promised an internal investigation.

“This is one of the worst moments in my two decades at this club. Our culture is of not exposing our athletes,” he said.

Based in the southern city of Curitiba, Athletico holds the Copa Sudamericana, title.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

