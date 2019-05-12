Update on the latest sports

MLB SCHEDULE

Martinez 2 HRs, Chavis 5 RBIs as Red Sox pound M’s 11-2

UNDATED (AP) _ J.D. Martinez hit two homers, rookie Michael Chavis drove in five runs and the surging Boston Red Sox beat the stumbling Seattle Mariners 11-2 to complete a three-game sweep at soggy Fenway Park.

It was the fifth straight win and 16th in 22 games for the defending World Series champions.

Also, the Mariners have placed right-hander Félix Hernández on the injured list with a strained right shoulder, a day after he became the 36th pitcher in major league history to reach 2,500 strikeouts. The 33-year-old Hernández didn’t make it out of the third inning in a 9-5 loss to the Red Sox on Saturday,

Elsewhere in the majors:

_ Masahiro Tanaka outpitched reigning Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, Thairo Estrada homered just after play resumed following a ninth-inning power outage and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 to take two of three from the AL East leaders. New York closed back within one-half game of the Rays. Tanaka matched his season high of seven innings, allowing one run and five hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

_ Lucas Giolito allowed one run in seven innings to win his second straight start, Tim Anderson and Yonder Alonso homered off Aaron Sanchez and the Chicago White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1. Giolito gave up four hits, matched his season high with eight strikeouts and improved to 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA in his past four games. Toronto lost for the 10th time in 12 games and dropped to a season-worst eight games below .500.

_ George Springer was 5 for 5 with four RBIs and a pair of home runs that increased total to an AL-high 15, leading the Houston Astros to a 15-5 rout of the Texas Rangers and a four-game sweep. Alex Bregman also homered twice and tied his career high with five RBIs as the Astros set season highs for runs and for hits with 18. They extended their winning streak to five. Corbin Martin struck out nine to win in his major league debut, allowing two runs, three hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings.

_ Nicholas Castellanos had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Daniel Norris turned in his longest outing since 2017 to lead the Detroit Tigers past the Minnesota Twins 5-3. Castellanos was a triple shy of the cycle.

_ Josh Bell homered and drove in a career-high five runs and Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking, pinch-hit double to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 10-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pirates scored five times in the seventh inning and twice in the eighth to rally from a 6-3 deficit. Pittsburgh has won six of eight, including the final three of its four-game series at St. Louis. Paul Goldschmidt and José Martínez homered for the Cardinals, who have lost five of six and nine of 11.

_Cole Irvin was outstanding in his major league debut and the Philadelphia Phillies scored six times in the fifth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 in the rubber match of their three-game series. J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run double and Odubel Herrera followed with a two-run single for Philadelphia.

_ The Miami Marlins’ game at the New York Mets on Sunday was postponed because of rain. The teams will make it up as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 5. Noah Syndergaard was scheduled to pitch Sunday for the Mets and will now start Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at Washington.Caleb Smith was set to pitch Sunday for the Marlins and will now start Tuesday in the opener of a two-game series against Tampa Bay.

MLB-NEWS

Yankees plan to activate Hicks on Monday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) _ The New York Yankees plan to activate center fielder Aaron Hicks before Monday’s homestand opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

Hicks hurt his back during batting practice March 1 and needed a pair of cortisone shots.

He went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a homer for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, leaving him 3 for 18 in five minor league injury rehabilitation games. The 29-year-old centerfielder agreed to a $70 million, seven-year contract in February.

In other baseball news:

_ Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez and shortstop Gleyber Torres were both out of Sunday’s lineup against Tampa Bay. Sanchez was hit hard on his catching helmet by Guillermo Heredia’s back swing Saturday night in the eighth inning, but stayed in the game. Torres played Saturday after getting hit by a pitch on the right elbow the day before. The Yankees, who entered Sunday 1 1/2 games behind the AL East-leading Rays, have 12 players on the injured list.

_ The Milwaukee Brewers have recalled right-hander Jacob Barnes from Triple-A San Antonio and optioned reliever Burch Smith to their top farm club. The addition of Barnes gives Milwaukee a fresh arm in the bullpen a day after its 15-inning loss to the Chicago Cubs.

_ Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is out of the starting lineup for their series finale against Milwaukee because of back tightness. Rizzo’s back tightened up on him during Saturday’s 15-inning victory over the Brewers. The slugger has a history of back issues.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Bruins thump Hurricanes 6-2, take 2-0 lead in East finals

BOSTON (AP) — Matt Grzelcyk scored twice — his first career multigoal game — and Tuukka Rask made 21 saves Sunday to lead the Bruins to a 6-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes and a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Connor Clifton had his first career NHL goal, Jake DeBrusk, David Backes and Danton Heinen also connected, and Torey Krug and Charlie Coyle had three assists apiece. The Bruins have won five straight games and need two more wins to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the third time in nine seasons.

Petr Mrazek stopped just 19 shots. Justin Williams and Teuvo Teravainen scored after Carolina fell behind 6-0 in the third period and deprived Rask of a seventh career postseason shutout.

The series moves to Carolina for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Thursday nights. The Hurricanes need to win at least one to force a fifth game back in Boston on Saturday night.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Storms force postponement of Regions Tradition final round

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ The final round of the Regions Tradition barely got underway before play was suspended because of thunderstorms.

Four and a half hours of steady rain later, PGA Tour Champions officials postponed the round until Monday. Play resumes with an early two-tee start.

Steve Stricker holds a two-stroke lead at 14-under 202. Two-time Tradition winner Bernhard Langer, David Toms and Billy Andrade are all two strokes back.

The first round was completed on Friday after bad weather stopped play. Stricker still had five holes to go on his way to a 68 and then shot a 64 in the second round, followed by Saturday’s 70.

NFL-NEWS

Following arrests, Walton gets another chance with Dolphins

UNDATED (AP) _ Running back Mark Walton, arrested three times this offseason by police in Miami, has signed with his hometown Dolphins.

Walton was drafted in the fourth round a year ago by the Cincinnati Bengals and played mostly on special teams in 2018. They released him in April shortly after he was arrested on charges of reckless driving, marijuana possession and carrying a concealed weapon.

Walton also was arrested in February on a battery charge after police say he got into an argument about a parking situation. He was charged with marijuana possession in January.

In other NFL news:

_ The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed five tryout players, including two tight ends, following a three-day rookie minicamp Sunday. To make room on the team’s 90-man roster, Jacksonville waived tight end Carson Meier, cornerback Marquez Sanford and receiver Papi White. It also waived/injured defensive back Cody Brown and defensive tackle Roderick Young. Brown and Young will revert to the team’s injured reserve if they go unclaimed on waivers.

ATP-MADRID OPEN

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to win his 3rd Madrid Open title

MADRID (AP) _ Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 to win his third Madrid Open title on Sunday, tying Rafael Nadal for most Masters 1000 trophies with 33.

It was the second title of the season for the top-ranked Djokovic, adding to his triumph in the Australian Open.

Nadal and Djokovic have five Masters 1000 titles more than Roger Federer, third in the all-time list.

F1-SPANISH GP

Hamilton beats Bottas at Spanish GP for 5th Mercedes 1-2

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) _ Lewis Hamilton beat teammate Valtteri Bottas to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a third consecutive year on Sunday, securing a fifth one-two finish for Mercedes to start the Formula One season.

Hamilton’s third win of the campaign let him take the championship lead by seven points over Bottas.