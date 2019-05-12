Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Reyna scores 5th goal as US qualifies for Under-17 World Cup

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Gio Reyna, a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, scored his fifth goal of the tournament as the Americans beat Panama 3-0 on Sunday and qualified for the Under-17 World Cup.

Gianluca Busio put the U.S. ahead in the 54th minute with his fifth goal of the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship. Reyna scored in the 60th and Ricardo Pepi added a goal in the 75th.

The U.S. advanced to the CONCACAF semifinals against Canada on Tuesday night. The Americans have qualified for 17 of 18 FIFA Under-17 men’s competitions.

The Under-17 World Cup will be played in Brazil from Oct. 5-27. The tournament originally was scheduled for Peru but was moved to Brazil by FIFA in March.

