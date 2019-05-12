Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Martínez, Atlanta United beat Orlando City, win 4th in a row

ATLANTA (AP) — Gonzalo Martínez scored his first MLS goal and Brad Guzan had four saves to help Atlanta United beat Orlando City 1-0 on Sunday.

Atlanta (5-3-2) has won four in a row — all by shutout — and five of its last six.

Héctor Villalba, on the left side of the area, dropped it to Martínez, the 2018 South American Footballer of the Year, who side-netted a first-timer in the 14th minute.

Atlanta had 61.7% possession.

Orlando City (3-5-3) is winless in its last three games and has lost three of its last five.

Atlanta’s Jeff Larentowicz came on the 76th minute to become the third field player in MLS history with 400 career appearances.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Nuggets fall to Blazers 100-96 in game 7

Nuggets fall to Blazers 100-96 in game 7

5:32 pm
Blackmon homers twice, Rockies beat Padres 10-7

Blackmon homers twice, Rockies beat Padres 10-7

4:50 pm
McCollum leads Blazers past Nuggets 100-96

McCollum leads Blazers past Nuggets 100-96

4:36 pm
Nuggets fall to Blazers 100-96 in game 7
Sports

Nuggets fall to Blazers 100-96 in game 7

Blackmon homers twice, Rockies beat Padres 10-7
Sports

Blackmon homers twice, Rockies beat Padres 10-7

McCollum leads Blazers past Nuggets 100-96
Sports

McCollum leads Blazers past Nuggets 100-96

Scroll to top
Skip to content