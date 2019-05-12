Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Dodgers’ Ryu loses no-hit bid in 8th vs Nationals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Los Angeles Dodgers has lost his no-hit bid with one out in the eighth inning when Gerardo Parra doubled for the Washington Nationals.

Parra drove Ryu’s 105th pitch to deep left-center and it bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Ryu had struck out nine, and Washington’s only previous baserunner came with one out in the fourth when Brian Dozier walked. The Dodgers lead 2-0.

In 2014, Ryu took a no-hitter into the eighth inning against Cincinnati before Todd Frazier led off with a double.

Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger backed Ryu with an outstanding defensive play that preserved the no-hit bid in the sixth. Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg appeared to hit a line-drive single, but Bellinger grabbed the ball on one hop and fired to first base in time to get Strasburg.

Washington challenged the call, but it stood after a replay review.

Anthony Rendon flied out to the left field warning track, just in front of the short wall, to end the top of the seventh.

Ryu threw a four-hit shutout on 93 pitches Tuesday against Atlanta.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Nuggets fall to Blazers 100-96 in game 7

Nuggets fall to Blazers 100-96 in game 7

5:32 pm
Blackmon homers twice, Rockies beat Padres 10-7

Blackmon homers twice, Rockies beat Padres 10-7

4:50 pm
McCollum leads Blazers past Nuggets 100-96

McCollum leads Blazers past Nuggets 100-96

4:36 pm
Nuggets fall to Blazers 100-96 in game 7
Sports

Nuggets fall to Blazers 100-96 in game 7

Blackmon homers twice, Rockies beat Padres 10-7
Sports

Blackmon homers twice, Rockies beat Padres 10-7

McCollum leads Blazers past Nuggets 100-96
Sports

McCollum leads Blazers past Nuggets 100-96

Scroll to top
Skip to content