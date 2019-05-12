A major return to Bethpage Black brings more rain

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Major championship golf returned to Bethpage State Park and found the Black course just how it left it 10 years ago: wet.

More than one-half inch of rain fell Sunday as some players began to arrive for the PGA Championship. And more rain and cool weather are forecast for the next two days.

That’s the risk the PGA Championship took in moving to May.

The last major at Bethpage Black was the 2009 U.S. Open, which was so wet and sloppy that it took five days to get in 72 holes. It looked as though there might be a Tuesday playoff until Lucas Glover played a steady hand over the closing holes to win by two.

The first U.S. Open at Bethpage, in 2002, also was affected by weather. Tiger Woods built a big lead in the second round in rain. He completed his three-shot victory as darkness neared because of a 49-minute rain delay in the final round.

Woods has not played since winning the Masters last month for his 15th major. He began his Bethpage Black preparations last week.