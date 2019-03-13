Sac State meets Montana in Big Sky quarters

Sacramento State (15-15, 9-12) vs. No. 1 seed Montana (23-8, 16-4)

Big Sky Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, CenturyLink Arena, Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State and Montana are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky tourney. Montana swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last met on March 9, when the Grizzlies outshot Sacramento State 59.6 percent to 43.1 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to an 86-68 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The versatile Marcus Graves is averaging 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists to lead the charge for the Hornets. Joshua Patton is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 13.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The Grizzlies have been led by Sayeed Pridgett, who is averaging 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Graves has directly created 47 percent of all Sacramento State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 28 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Sacramento State’s Izayah Mauriohooho-le’afa has attempted 178 3-pointers and connected on 29.8 percent of them, and is 13 for 33 over the past five games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Grizzlies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hornets. Montana has an assist on 53 of 84 field goals (63.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Sacramento State has assists on 48 of 77 field goals (62.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Sacramento State has held opposing teams to 69.2 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big Sky teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

