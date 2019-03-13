NCAA committee convenes with extra attention for LSU

The NCAA Tournament selection committee has convened, and one of the trickiest teams to evaluate this week will be LSU.

The ninth-ranked Tigers, who won the SEC regular season title for the first time in 10 years, will surely be in the mix for a seed as high as No. 2 when the 68-team field is revealed on Sunday. What’s less clear is whether coach Will Wade will take them to the tourney and if fourth-leading scorer Javonte Smart will be allowed to play.

NCAA Division I Basketball Committee chairman Bernard Muir says the 10-member committee will spend extra time evaluating teams with injured or otherwise unavailable players and, in LSU’s case, a potentially absent coach.

