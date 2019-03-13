Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Messi helps Barcelona beat Lyon 5-1 to reach CL quarters

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice and set up two more goals as Barcelona beat Lyon 5-1 to reach the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday.

After a 0-0 draw in the first leg, Luis Suarez ensured Barcelona was up 2-0 by halftime by earning a penalty converted by Messi and setting up Philippe Coutinho to score.

Lyon’s Lucas Tousart gave the visitors hope with a goal in the 58th minute, but Messi scored again in the 78th before passing for Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele to round off the win.

In Wednesday’s other game, Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool advanced with a 3-1 win at Bayern Munich.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Boise St. beats Colorado St. 66-57 in MWC tourney

USA Basketball adds to pre-World Cup game schedule

Murray leads charge as Nuggets beat Timberwolves 133-107

