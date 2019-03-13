Howard meets BCU in MEAC quarters

No. 5 seed Bethune-Cookman (14-16, 9-7) vs. No. 4 seed Howard (16-15, 10-6)

Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman is set to meet Howard in the quarterfinals of the MEAC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 11, when Bethune-Cookman made just 15 free throws on 29 attempts while the Bison went 25 for 32 en route to a six-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Bethune-Cookman has benefited heavily from its seniors. Cletrell Pope, Malik Maitland, Shawntrez Davis, Soufiyane Diakite and Dondre Duffus have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 83 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Maitland has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Bethune-Cookman field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Bethune-Cookman is 6-0 when it limits opponents to 63 or fewer points, and 8-16 when opposing teams exceed 63 points. Howard is 7-0 when holding opponents to 69 points or fewer, and 9-15 whenever teams score more than 69 on the Bison.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard is rated first among MEAC teams with an average of 79.5 points per game. The Bison have averaged 83.6 points per game over their last five games.

