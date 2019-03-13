Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez to start season on the IL

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis pitcher Carlos Martinez will begin the season on the injured list as the two-time All-Star tries to work his way back from shoulder weakness.

Martinez will not appear in an exhibition games. He is to throw on flat ground for the next week before moving to a mound.

St. Louis has not announced a timetable for Martinez’s arm strengthening program. The pitcher received a platelet-rich plasma injection two weeks ago, and manager Mike Shildt said treatment improved Martinez’s condition.

A 27-year-old right-hander, Martinez was the Cardinals’ opening-day starter last year but did not pitch for St. Louis from May 8 until June 5 last year because of a strained right lat muscle, then was out between July 19 and 30 because of a strained right oblique and between July 30 and Aug. 21 because of a strained right shoulder.

When he returned, he pitched out of the bullpen and had five saves. He finished 8-6 with a 3.11 ERA in 18 starts and 15 relief appearances.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

