Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Buffalo’s Massinburg, Oats named MAC’s top player, coach

CLEVELAND (AP) — Buffalo swept the Mid-American Conference’s top regular-season awards with guard C.J. Massinburg tabbed as the best player and Nate Oats recognized as coach of the year.

Massinburg is averaging 18.5 points per game for the No. 18 Bulls (28-3), who will begin defending their MAC title on Thursday in the quarterfinals against Akron. The senior has scored in double figures in all but one game. He opened the season with a 43-point performance at West Virginia.

Massinburg enters the tournament with 1,910 career points, second highest in school history.

Oats was named the MAC’s Coach of the Year for the second straight season. Oats is a semifinalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year.

Buffalo has already set a program record for wins in a season and the Bulls set a MAC mark with 16 wins.

The awards were voted on by a panel of 21 media members and the league’s 12 coaches.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Boise St. beats Colorado St. 66-57 in MWC tourney

Boise St. beats Colorado St. 66-57 in MWC tourney

3:29 pm
USA Basketball adds to pre-World Cup game schedule

USA Basketball adds to pre-World Cup game schedule

11:42 am
Murray leads charge as Nuggets beat Timberwolves 133-107

Murray leads charge as Nuggets beat Timberwolves 133-107

11:19 pm
Boise St. beats Colorado St. 66-57 in MWC tourney
Sports

Boise St. beats Colorado St. 66-57 in MWC tourney

USA Basketball adds to pre-World Cup game schedule
Sports

USA Basketball adds to pre-World Cup game schedule

Murray leads charge as Nuggets beat Timberwolves 133-107
Sports

Murray leads charge as Nuggets beat Timberwolves 133-107

Scroll to top
Skip to content