Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Auburn suspends hoops assistant amid bribery allegations

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Ira Bowman indefinitely amid allegations that he was involved in a bribery scheme during his time at the University of Pennsylvania.

The university sent a statement Wednesday announcing the suspension, saying “we continue to gather information regarding a situation that recently arose.” Auburn didn’t elaborate on reasons for the suspension, but ex-Penn coach Jerome Allen implicated Bowman during testimony last week at a federal trial of a former health care executive, according to reports.

Allen testified that after he left Penn in 2015, Bowman was aware of the alleged scheme to have a son of Miami businessman Philip Esformes on the Penn basketball team, according to reports. Bowman was a Penn assistant for six seasons.

Allen’s testimony was during a Medicare fraud case involving Esformes, but unrelated to the college admissions bribery case that was announced Tuesday. Esformes is on trial in Miami for an alleged scheme that included falsely billing Medicare for $1 billion.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
USA Basketball adds to pre-World Cup game schedule

USA Basketball adds to pre-World Cup game schedule

11:42 am
Murray leads charge as Nuggets beat Timberwolves 133-107

Murray leads charge as Nuggets beat Timberwolves 133-107

11:19 pm
Bryan Yoon Named to NCHC All-Rookie Team

Bryan Yoon Named to NCHC All-Rookie Team

10:44 pm
USA Basketball adds to pre-World Cup game schedule
Sports

USA Basketball adds to pre-World Cup game schedule

Murray leads charge as Nuggets beat Timberwolves 133-107
Sports

Murray leads charge as Nuggets beat Timberwolves 133-107

Bryan Yoon Named to NCHC All-Rookie Team
Sports

Bryan Yoon Named to NCHC All-Rookie Team

Scroll to top
Skip to content