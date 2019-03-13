Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
AP Top 25 Podcast: Talkin’ basketball_ March Madness edition

The madness of March has already begun with conference tournaments in full swing and Selection Sunday looming.

The latest edition of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast is a basketball special edition. AP national college basketball writer Aaron Beard joins Ralph Russo to sort out how the bracket might come together and look at the contenders to take the NCAA Tournament title.

Duke looks like the best team in the country when Zion Williamson is healthy, but that hasn’t been the case in a while. How will Williamson’s injury influence the selection committee? Is Duke a No, 1 seed regardless? Who are the other top seeds?

Plus, mid-majors or middle of the pack power conference teams? Should the committee be more open-minded to the underdogs?

USA Basketball adds to pre-World Cup game schedule

Murray leads charge as Nuggets beat Timberwolves 133-107

Bryan Yoon Named to NCHC All-Rookie Team

