AP source: Nats, lefty reliever Sipp agree to $1.25M deal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that left-handed reliever Tony Sipp and the Washington Nationals have agreed in principle on a one-year contract that guarantees $1.25 million and includes a mutual option for 2020.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal was pending the successful completion of a physical exam.

Sipp would get a $1 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $2.5 million mutual option with a $250,000 buyout. There are not any performance bonuses.

This move gives Washington’s bullpen someone to use in a key spot against lefty hitters — such as Bryce Harper, the former Nationals slugger who joined NL East rival Philadelphia as a free agent.

The 35-year-old Sipp is entering his 11th season. He has a 25-20 career record with a 3.67 ERA and 513 strikeouts in 482 2/3 innings spanning 580 appearances for Cleveland, Arizona and Houston, all in relief.

Last season with the Astros, Sipp was 3-1 with a 1.86 ERA, holding lefty hitters to a .191 batting average.

