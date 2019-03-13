Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
AP Source: Browns agree with TE Harris on 2-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Cleveland Browns and free agent tight end Demetrius Harris have agreed to a two-year contract.

Harris, who backed up Pro Bowler Travis Kelce in Kansas City, will be added to the roster when the NFL free agency signing period begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because teams are not permitted to announce any moves until later.

In Cleveland, Harris will be reunited with Browns general manager John Dorsey, who signed him in 2013 with the Chiefs.

The 27-year-old Harris didn’t play football in college and began his pro career on the practice squad.

Harris has 57 career catches for 605 yards in four seasons. He had 13 receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns last season.

The Browns had an opening at tight end after releasing Darren Fells on Monday.

