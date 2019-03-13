Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Altior ties world record with 18th straight win over jumps

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Altior enhanced his reputation as jump racing’s biggest superstar by winning the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival for a world record-equaling 18th straight victory.

Racing in strong winds that nearly led to a cancellation of Day 2 of the prestigious meeting, Altior overcame an early mistake at the water jump and pressure from two rivals in the closing stretch to win by a length in the feature race on Wednesday.

“What an absolute monster,” said the horse’s jockey, Nico de Boinville, “we are lucky to be in an age to have him.”

Eighteen straight wins over obstacles ties the record of Big Buck’s. Four of the victories have come at the Cheltenham Festival.

