6 fans arrested after fights ahead of Barcelona CL game

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police say they have made six arrests and attended to five injuries from clashes between fan groups before Barcelona’s Champions League match against Lyon.

Barcelona city police say arrested five men — three Polish nationals supporting Lyon and two Spaniards supporting Barcelona — after a clash near Camp Nou ahead of Wednesday’s game.

They attended to five Lyon fans who had received non-serious injuries.

The regional police for Catalonia also say they arrested one man for hitting an officer.

USA Basketball adds to pre-World Cup game schedule

Murray leads charge as Nuggets beat Timberwolves 133-107

Bryan Yoon Named to NCHC All-Rookie Team

