WVU, OU meet in Big 12 tourney

No. 10 seed West Virginia (12-19, 4-14) vs. No. 7 seed Oklahoma (19-12, 7-11)

Big 12 Conference Tourney First Round, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia and Oklahoma are prepared to match up in the first round of the Big 12 tourney. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on March 2, when the Sooners shot 59.2 percent from the field while holding West Virginia to just 41.9 percent en route to the 92-80 victory.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Oklahoma has been fueled by senior leadership while West Virginia has depended on freshmen this year. Seniors Christian James, Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek, Aaron Calixte and Miles Reynolds have combined to account for 72 percent of Oklahoma’s scoring this season. On the other bench, freshmen Derek Culver, Lamont West and Jordan McCabe have collectively accounted for 33 percent of the team’s scoring this year and have scored 52 percent of all Mountaineers points over their last five.

JUMPING FOR JAMES: James has connected on 33.5 percent of the 182 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also made 75.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Oklahoma is 0-9 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 19-3 when it scores at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: Oklahoma is a perfect 12-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Sooners are 7-12 when scoring any fewer than that.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout Oklahoma defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent, the 23rd-lowest mark in Division I. West Virginia has allowed opponents to shoot 45.3 percent through 31 games (ranking the Mountaineers 265th).

