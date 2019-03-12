Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Woods no long feeling pain in the neck at Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods says a sore neck that kept him out of Bay Hill last week is no longer painful.

That doesn’t mean the end of neck pain down the road. Woods says with a fused lower back, the stress from a golf swing has to go somewhere. He says it started to bother him a little at Riviera, and then more the following week in Mexico City.

Woods says his job is to make sure to stay fit and flexible. He used the word “pliable” three times during his news conference at The Players Championship.

Woods is the only player in the 144-man field at the TPC Sawgrass who has won The Players in March and in May. The tournament returns to March for the first time since 2006.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Washington’s Thybulle named AP Pac-12 player of the year

Washington’s Thybulle named AP Pac-12 player of the year

10:40 am
Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

5:53 am
San Jose St. meets Air Force in MWC tourney

San Jose St. meets Air Force in MWC tourney

5:45 am
Washington’s Thybulle named AP Pac-12 player of the year
Sports

Washington’s Thybulle named AP Pac-12 player of the year

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day
Colorado Sports

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

San Jose St. meets Air Force in MWC tourney
Sports

San Jose St. meets Air Force in MWC tourney

Scroll to top
Skip to content