Update on the latest in sports:

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY

Consulting company founder Rick Singer pleads guilty to running college admissions bribery scheme.

UNDATED (AP) — The founder of an admissions consulting company has pleaded guilty to running a nationwide college admissions bribery scheme involving wealthy parents and coaches at elite universities.

William “Rick” Singer, of Newport Beach, California, pleaded guilty in Boston federal court Tuesday to charges including racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Singer is among 50 people charged in what federal officials say is the largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Justice Department.

In the sweeping bribery case, TV stars and wealthy parents are charged with paying college coaches and testing-center insiders to help get their children into elite universities as athletes. Among the schools are Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, UCLA and USC.

Prosecutors say parents paid Singer about $25 million to bribe coaches and administrators into pretending that their children were athletic recruits to guarantee their admission.

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY: COACHES

UNDATED (AP) — Schools are taking action against coaches implicated in an admissions bribery scandal.

Wake Forest University says it has suspended its head volleyball coach and UCLA says its soccer coach has been placed on leave pending a review and will have no involvement with the team. Stanford University says it has fired its sailing coach.

The NCAA says it will look into claims made against college coaches and administrators in the sweeping admissions bribery scandal to see if any NCAA rules were violated. In a statement, the NCAA says the “charges brought forth today are troubling and should be a concern for all of higher education.”

NFL-BROWNS-BECKHAM TRADE

AP Source: Browns acquire Odell Beckham Jr. in trade with New York Giants.

UNDATED (AP) — Two people familiar with the blockbuster trade say the Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants.

The Browns are sending a first- and third-round pick in 2019 along with safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants for Beckham, one of the NFL’s top players, said the people who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday night. They spoke on condition of anonymity because league rules prohibit teams from announcing trades until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The deal is conditional on both players passing physicals.

In other NFL moves:

The Green Bay Packers have agreed to $183 million worth of contracts with edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, linebacker Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and offensive lineman Billy Turner.

— The Houston Texans have addressed their void at safety, signing free agent Tashaun Gipson. The Texans were in need of a safety after free agents Kareem Jackson and Tyrann Mathieu agreed to deals with other teams on Monday.

— The Detroit Lions have agreed to a one-year contract extension with running back Zach Zenner. The four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker is said to have agreed to re-sign with the Vikings on a five-year, $67.5 million contract.

— The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed quarterback Ryan Griffin to a two-year contract.The seventh-year pro, who’s never taken a snap in a regular-season game, is a backup to Jameis Winston.

— Wide receiver Breshad Perriman will re-sign with the Cleveland Browns after a bounce-back season. He was set to hit the free-agent market on Wednesday.

— The Tennessee Titans are said to have agreed to terms with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Rodger Saffold on a four-year deal worth $44 million.

— The Denver Broncos are expected to sign free agent defensive back Kareem Jackson to a three-year, $33 million deal when free agency officially begins Wednesday. The Broncos also are expected to make former Miami Dolphins right tackle Ju’Wuan James the highest paid right tackle in the league. James is expected to sign a four-year, $51 million contract that includes $32 million in guarantees.

—The Browns beefed up their defensive line before NFL free agency opened. Vikings tackle Sheldon Richardson agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with Cleveland

—The Panthers have re-signed backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke to a one-year contract. Heinicke served as Cam Newton’s backup last season and played in six games.

—The agent for offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe says the Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign his client to a two-year contract with a potential value of $14.5 million. The 33-year-old Nsekhe spent the past four seasons with Washington.

—The Cincinnati Bengals are keeping right tackle Bobby Hart with a three-year deal. The Bengals signed Hart as a free agent from the Giants last year as a stopgap measure, trying to improve their horrid line.

—Four-time Pro Bowl middle linebacker C.J. Mosley is headed out of Baltimore after the Ravens abandoned hope of matching an offer made by the New York Jets.

—The Atlanta Falcons have gained some much-needed salary cap room by restructuring quarterback Matt Ryan’s contract. The Falcons confirmed that $8.75 million of Ryan’s 2019 base salary will be paid as a signing bonus.

—The Oakland Raiders have agreed to a four-year contract with free agent safety Lamarcus Joyner.

NFL-HALL OF FAME GAME

Broncos, Falcons to open preseason in Hall of Fame game

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos will play in the Hall of Fame game Aug. 1 to open the preseason. Each team will be making its fourth appearance in the preseason game, which this year will launch the NFL’s 100th season. Two days after the game in Canton, Ohio, Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, former Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey and former Kansas City Chiefs and Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez will be among those enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The other members of the Hall of Fame class are Gil Brandt, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed, and Johnny Robinson.

NFL-PATRIOTS OWNER-PROSTITUION CHARGE

Police: Nearly $200k seized from spa Kraft visited for sex

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Court records show that nearly $200,000 in cash was seized from the owners of a Florida massage parlor where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly paid for sexual acts.

Search warrants released Tuesday show Jupiter police found the cash in bank safety deposit boxes belonging to two women authorities say owned the spa.

Officers began investigating Orchids of Asia Spa after receiving a tip from a neighboring county sheriff’s office. Surveillance began in November and by January investigators received warrants allowing the secret installation of cameras inside the spa.

NBA-THUNDER-WESTBROOK

NBA fines Westbrook $25,000 for language; Jazz ban fan

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook $25,000 for the language he directed toward a fan in Utah.

Meanwhile, the Jazz have banned the fan from all events at their arena permanently and effective immediately.

Westbrook says the fan made racial comments toward him during the Jazz-Thunder game on Monday night. The NBA and the Jazz both investigated the matter and released decisions Tuesday afternoon. Westbrook was fined for using both profanity and threatening language, which he did from the sideline.

The Jazz say that the fan was banned for “excessive and derogatory verbal abuse” during the game.

MLB-YANKEES-SABATHIA

Yanks’ Sabathia throws 1st BP session since heart procedure

UNDATED (AP) — Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia threw 20 pitches Tuesday during his first batting practice session since a heart procedure in December.

Sabathia, expected to miss his first two or three regular-season starts, is slated to throw a simulated game Saturday. The 38-year-old, who is retiring after the season, had a stent inserted Dec. 11 after a blockage was found in an artery from his heart. He has had chronic right knee problems that required several operations.

Sabathia also is suspended for five games for hitting Tampa Bay’s catcher Jesus Sucre with a pitch on Sept. 27.

The 2007 AL Cy Young Award winner with Cleveland, Sabathia is 246-153 with a 3.70 ERA and 2,986 strikeouts in 18 major league seasons. He was 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 29 starts last season. This will be his 11th year with the Yankees.

In MLB news:

— Tim Tebow has been reassigned to minor league camp by the New York Mets after hitting .267 with one RBI in eight spring training games. The 31-year-old outfielder attended big league camp for the second straight year and is expected to start the season at Triple-A Syracuse.

— The Atlanta Braves have sent seven players to the minors, including left-hander Kolby Allard, who was competing for a spot in the rotation. Allard, the 14th overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft, was 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in four games, including three starts.Among other contenders for the No. 5 spot in the rotation are right-handers Kyle Wright, Touki Toussaint, Mike Soroka and Bryse Wilson and left-hander Max Fried.

.