Update on the latest in sports:

NBA-SCHEDULE

Cavs hammer Raptors

UNDATED (AP) — You can add the Toronto Raptors to the list of upsets by the rebuilding Cleveland Cavaliers this season.

Collin Sexton scored 28 points and Kevin Love provided a double-double as the Cavaliers pounded the Raptors, 126-101. Love was one of six Cavs to score in double figures, finishing with 16 points and 18 rebounds.

Cedi Osman scored 19 points and Ante Zizic had 17 for the Cavaliers, who dropped the Raptors 2 ½ games behind the Bucks for the Eastern Conference lead.

Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard scored 25 points after sitting out Sunday’s victory in Miami.

The Cavs are just 17-50, but that record includes wins over the Rockets, 76ers, Pacers and Nets in addition to the Raptors.

Checking out Monday’s other NBA action:

— The Rockets coasted to a 118-106 win over the Hornets as James Harden scored 28 points and Eric Gordon added 22. Gordon had another strong outing, making five 3-pointers for the third straight game and the fourth in five contests. Houston earned its season-high ninth straight win despite a big performance by Kemba Walker, who finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Charlotte.

— Dennis Schroder (SHROO’-dur) scored 24 points and Russell Westbrook fell two assists shy of a triple-double as the Thunder completed a season sweep of the Jazz, 98-89. Westbrook scored 23 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and got into an argument with Jazz fans. Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points for Utah, which shot just 36 percent from the field.

— Lou Williams became the NBA’s career leader in points off the bench as he delivered 34 in the Clippers’ fifth straight win, a 140-115 rout of the Celtics. Danilo Gallinari (gah-lih-NAH’-ree) added 25 points and Montrezl (MAHN’-trehz) Harrell 20 for Los Angeles, which led by 30 in the fourth quarter. Terry Rozier had a team-high 26 points and Jaylen Brown added 22 for the Celtics, who finished 3-1 on their four-game road trip.

— The Nets are sixth in the East and a half-game ahead of the Pistons following a 103-75 thrashing of Detroit. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 points and Allen Crabbe had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds in Brooklyn’s fourth straight win. Andre Drummond had 13 points and 20 rebounds for the Pistons, who had won five straight and 12 of their previous 14.

— Bradley Beal scored 21 of his 27 points after halftime to help the Wizards beat the Kings, 121-115. Beal added nine rebounds and nine assists, while Jabari Parker chipped in 18 points off the bench.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Wofford takes Southern crown

UNDATED (AP) — No. 20 Wofford is the fifth team to earn an automatic berth in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Fletcher Magee and Nathan Hoover each scored 20 points as the Terriers battled back to defeat UNC Greensboro, 70-58 and win the Southern Conference Tournament.

Hoover scored all of his points in the second half as Wofford completed a perfect season against conference foes, going 18-0 in the regular season and 3-for-3 in the tournament.

Cameron Jackson added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Terriers. Magee was named Tournament MVP.

Also in top-25 basketball:

— Zach Norvell Jr. scored 18 points and No. 1 Gonzaga rolled to its 21st straight win by clobbering Pepperdine, 100-74 in the West Coast Conference semifinals. Rui Hachimura scored 16 points and Brandon Clarke added 15 for the Bulldogs, who shot 60 percent and beat the Waves for the 37th straight time. The Zags are 30-2 overall and will seek their seventh consecutive WCC crown on Tuesday.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

Gonzaga, Virginia, UNC remain 1-2-3 atop new AP Top 25 poll

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Gonzaga, Virginia and North Carolina remain 1-2-3 atop an otherwise reshuffled top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

The Zags sit on top for a third straight week, earning 41 of 64 first-place votes on Monday. The Cavaliers claimed the remaining 23 first-place votes.

Kentucky and Duke round out the top five and are followed by Michigan State, Texas Tech, Tennessee, LSU and Michigan.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No Bolden for Duke this week…Buckeyes’ Wesson, Longhorns’ Roach reinstated

UNDATED (AP) — Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski (shuh-SHEHF’-skee) says injured big man Marques Bolden will be unable to play in the ACC Tournament this week.

Krzyzewski told the school’s website Monday that “there’s no way Marques will be ready” after he sprained a ligament in his left knee early in Saturday’s loss at North Carolina. The 6-foot-11 Bolden averages 5.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the fifth-ranked Blue Devils.

In other college basketball news:

— Ohio State center Kaleb Wesson will play in the Big Ten tournament after missing the last three games because of a suspension. Wesson was suspended March 1 for an unspecified violation of athletic department policy.

— Texas guard Kerwin Roach II will rejoin the basketball team for the Big 12 Tournament this week following a five-game suspension for an unspecified violation of team rules. It was his second suspension this season and the third of his career. The Longhorns dropped four of the five games without Roach, who is averaging 15 points this season.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Bolts blow away Leafs

UNDATED (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are a little closer to winning the NHL’s Presidents Trophy and the No. 1 seed in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Tyler Johnson and Cedric Paquette each scored twice to highlight the Bolts’ 6-2 rout of the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Nikita Kucherov (KOO’-cheh-rahv) assisted on the game’s first goal for his NHL-leading 111th point of the season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) made 26 saves to improve to 12-1-2 over his last 15 starts.

Tampa Bay is 53-13-4 and three points away from tying the franchise record of 113.

Auston Matthews and Connor Brown scored for the Maple Leafs, who remain four points behind Boston for second place in the Atlantic Division and home ice in the first round of the playoffs.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— The Sharks are back atop the Western Conference after Martin Jones turned back 24 shots in a 3-0 shutout of the Wild. Barclay Goodrow, Tomas Hertl (HUR’-tul) and Logan Couture (koo-TOOR’) scored for the Sharks, who are one point ahead of Calgary following their fifth straight victory. Couture scored on a penalty shot midway through the third as San Jose kept Minnesota one point ahead of Arizona for the second and final Western Conference wild-card slot.

— The Coyotes blew a chance to pass the Wild in the standings as Brendan Perlini notched his first career hat trick and Jonathan Toews (tayvz) scored on a penalty shot in the Blackhawks’ 7-1 rout of Arizona. Toews reached the 30-goal plateau and Patrick Kane scored his team-high 41st as Chicago pulled within five points of a playoff berth.

— Petr Mrazek (muh-RA’-zehk) stopped 38 shots and the Hurricanes won for the seventh time in nine games by blanking the Avalanche, 3-0. Andrei Svechnikov (SVEHCH’-nih-kahv) scored twice in the third period and had an assist to help Carolina move back into a third-place tie with Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division. Colorado remains two points out of a Western Conference playoff spot.

— Thomas Greiss (grys) posted his fifth shutout of the season by handling 31 shots in the Islanders’ 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets. Ryan Pulock (POO’-lahk) opened the scoring 6:11 into the first period and Anders Lee added an empty-netter as New York climbed back within two points of the Metropolitan Division-leading Capitals. Columbus and Montreal are tied for the final Eastern Conference wild-card berth.

— Second-period goals by Oskar Lindblom, Michael Raffl and Scott Laughton lifted the Flyers past the Senators, 3-2. Brian Elliott stopped 20 shots and Philadelphia moved to 18-4-2 in its last 24 games to climb within three points of the final Eastern Conference playoff slot.

— Leon Draisaitl’s (DRY’-sy-tulz) 42nd goal of the season came 35 seconds into overtime to give the Oilers a 3-2 triumph over the Rangers. Draisaitl also set up first-period goals by Connor McDavid and Matt Benning, but the Rangers erased the 2-0 deficit before losing for the seventh time in eight games.

NFL-RAIDERS-BROWN

Raiders sign Brown to record deal

UNDATED (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are losing one of their best pass-rushers.

People with direct knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press that seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Terrell Suggs told the Ravens that he won’t be coming back.

The 36-year-old Suggs said at the end of the 2018 season that he wanted to spend his entire career in Baltimore. But several reports indicate Suggs will sign a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

In other NFL moves:

— Wide receiver DeSean Jackson could be returning to the Philadelphia Eagles. Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press the Eagles have agreed to acquire Jackson and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft from Tampa Bay for a sixth-round selection this year. One of the sources says the trade is contingent upon Jackson agreeing to a new contract.

— The Lions addressed needs on both sides of the ball by getting receiver Danny Amendola and cornerback Justin Coleman. The Lions signed Amendola to a one-year, $5.75 million package, and a person familiar with Coleman’s deal says it’s worth $36 million over four years.

— A person with direct knowledge of the decision says quarterback Nick Foles has agreed to sign a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars. The person says the deal includes $50.125 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $102 million with incentives.

— The Redskins have agreed to sign Landon Collins to a six-year, $84 million deal with $45 million guaranteed. Collins led the Giants with 96 tackles last season. He has 437 tackles since entering the NFL in 2015 are the most among safeties in that time.

— The Raiders have agreed to sign free agent offensive tackle Trent Brown to a four-year deal worth a record $66 million. A person familiar with the contract says Brown will receive $36.75 million guaranteed in the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman.

— A person familiar with the contract says the 49ers have agreed to sign linebacker Kwon Alexander to a four-year contract worth $54 million. Alexander entered the league as a fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl his third season.

— The Saints have agreed with linebacker Craig Robinson on a two-year contract extension. The seven-year NFL veteran has played both defense and special teams since signing with the Saints as an unrestricted free agent in 2016.

— The Titans have agreed to terms with safety Kenny Vaccaro on a multi-year contract while telling safety Johnathan Cyprien he will be released. The NFL Network reports Vaccaro agreed to a four-year deal worth $26 million with $11.5 million in guarantees.

— The Giants have re-signed center Spencer Pulley to a three-year, $9.6 million contract. The 25-year-old Pulley played in 13 games last season, starting nine at center.

— A person with direct knowledge of discussions tells The Associated Press the Bills have agreed to sign free-agent cornerback Kevin Johnson. He visited with the Bills last week shortly after being cut by the Houston Texans.

— The Vikings have released right guard Mike Remmers and declined an option on safety Andrew Sendejo’s contract, clearing more than $10 million in space under the salary cap.

— The Browns have released veteran tight end Darren Fells, increasing the likelihood they address that position in free agency or the NFL draft. Fells signed as a free agent with Cleveland last season.

MLB-DODGERS-KERSHAW

Kershaw tests shoulder

UNDATED (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw threw his first bullpen since Feb. 20, an all-fastball session of 20 pitches.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner has been slowed by left shoulder discomfort. He says the bullpen session was a good step forward as he builds up his throwing for the season.

Los Angeles is not sure whether Kershaw will be available for its March 28 opener against Arizona. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Kershaw showed command and “the feel for what he was doing with the ball was very Kershaw-esque.”

In other MLB news:

— The Padres have agreed to a minor league contract with left-handed reliever Sammy Solis, pending a physical. Solis was released Saturday by the Nationals.

— The Royals have finalized a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Martin Maldonado, giving them a veteran catcher after losing Salvador Perez to a season-ending Tommy John surgery. Maldonado spent last season with the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros, hitting .225 with nine homers and 44 RBIs in 119 games.

— Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager needs surgery on his left hand and will be out at least through April. Manager Scott Servais (SUR’-vihs) said Seager will have surgery Tuesday to repair the tendon of his middle finger. This will be Seager’s first time ever on the injured list.

MAN CITY-SEXUAL ABUSE

Man City sets up plan to compensate sexual abuse victims

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has set up a plan to compensate victims of child sexual abuse experienced at the club.

City says a “redress scheme for survivors” has been launched, while reiterating its “heartfelt sympathy to all victims for the unimaginably traumatic experiences that they endured.”

The club says in a statement that it could not go into precise details about the plan because of ongoing investigations into historic instances of sexual abuse that have uncovered allegations against John Broome, who worked as a youth coach in the 1960s. Broome is now dead.

Another former youth coach at City, Barry Bennell, was last year jailed for 30 years for abusing 12 young footballers after being convicted of 50 child sexual offenses committed between 1979 and 1991.

City says “all victims were entitled to expect full protection from the kind of harm they suffered as a result of their sexual abuse as children.”