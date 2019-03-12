Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Smith scores 28 to lead Vermont past Binghamton 84-51

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Stef Smith had a career-high 28 points as Vermont romped past Binghamton 84-51 in the semifinals of the America East Conference Tourney on Tuesday night.

Smith hit 8 of 10 3-pointers.

Anthony Lamb had 18 points and seven assists for Vermont (26-6).

Caleb Stewart had 16 points for the Bearcats (10-23).

Sam Sessoms, who led the Bearcats in scoring coming into the contest with 18 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Broncos to face Falcons in 2019 Hall of Fame game

Broncos to face Falcons in 2019 Hall of Fame game

1:19 pm
Washington’s Thybulle named AP Pac-12 player of the year

Washington’s Thybulle named AP Pac-12 player of the year

10:40 am
Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

5:53 am
Broncos to face Falcons in 2019 Hall of Fame game
Colorado Sports

Broncos to face Falcons in 2019 Hall of Fame game

Washington’s Thybulle named AP Pac-12 player of the year
Sports

Washington’s Thybulle named AP Pac-12 player of the year

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day
Colorado Sports

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

Scroll to top
Skip to content