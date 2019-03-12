Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ross scores 14 to lift Alabama St. over Jackson St. 58-49

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jacoby Ross had 14 points off the bench to lift Alabama State to a 58-49 win over Jackson State in the quarterfinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney on Tuesday night.

Tobi Ewuosho had 10 points and six rebounds for Alabama State (12-18). Reginald Gee added 10 points. Fausto Pichardo had eight rebounds for the visitors.

Chris Howell had 10 points for the Tigers (13-19). Jayveous McKinnis added 14 rebounds and four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

