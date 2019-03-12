Price becomes winningest goaltender in Canadiens history

MONTREAL (AP) — Carey Price made 20 saves and became the winningest goaltender in the storied history of the Montreal Canadiens, who beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Tuesday night.

It was win No. 315 for Price, snapping a tie with Hall of Famer Jacques Plante atop the team leaderboard. Plante played for Montreal from 1952 to 1963.

Max Domi had two goals and Brett Kulak also scored as the Canadiens (37-26-7) stopped a two-game slide. Tomas Tatar, who played for the Red Wings from 2010 to 2018, had two assists against his former team.