Pele pays tribute to former attacking partner Coutinho

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pele has paid tribute to former attacking partner Coutinho.

The Brazil great, a teammate of Coutinho both with their country’s national team and Santos, has written on social media that he is “sure that one day we will do that one-two in heaven.”

Coutinho, who won the 1962 World Cup alongside Pele, died Monday at home at the age of 75. His funeral will be held at Santos’ stadium.

Pele and Coutinho played together at Santos from 1958-67 and won 19 titles together. Coutinho scored 368 goals for Santos, while Pele netted 1,091 for the Brazilian team.

