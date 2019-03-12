Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pavelski’s late goal lifts Sharks over Jets 5-4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored with 3.6 seconds left, lifting the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night in a matchup of division leaders.

Gustav Nyquist had two goals for San Jose (43-19-8), giving him three in his six games since being traded to the Sharks in late February. Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Marcus Sorensen also scored.

Aaron Dell made 21 saves as San Jose remained undefeated in March with its sixth straight win.

Mathieu Perreault had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg (40-25-4), which dropped to 12-5-2 against the Pacific Division this season. Andrew Copp, Bryan Little, and Kyle Connor also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Broncos to face Falcons in 2019 Hall of Fame game

Broncos to face Falcons in 2019 Hall of Fame game

1:19 pm
Washington’s Thybulle named AP Pac-12 player of the year

Washington’s Thybulle named AP Pac-12 player of the year

10:40 am
Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

5:53 am
Broncos to face Falcons in 2019 Hall of Fame game
Colorado Sports

Broncos to face Falcons in 2019 Hall of Fame game

Washington’s Thybulle named AP Pac-12 player of the year
Sports

Washington’s Thybulle named AP Pac-12 player of the year

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day
Colorado Sports

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

Scroll to top
Skip to content