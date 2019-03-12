Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Panthers re-sign backup QB Heinicke to 1-year deal

The Panthers have re-signed backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke to a one-year contract to provide depth behind Cam Newton.

Terms of the deal were not released Tuesday.

Heinicke served as Newton’s backup last season and played in six games with one start. He completed 33 of 53 passes for 274 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in his only start, a 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. He injured his left elbow during that game and was placed on injured reserve.

Heinicke joins Kyle Allen as a backup quarterback. But coach Ron Rivera said the team hasn’t ruled out adding a quarterback in the NFL draft to compete for the backup spot.

