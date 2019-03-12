Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
NHL: Maple Leafs’ Reilly didn’t utter gay slur at official

TORONTO (AP) — The NHL says Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly didn’t direct a gay slur at an official during Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Television cameras picked up what sounded like a slur with 1:51 left in the second period when Rielly and Tampa Bay’s Yanni Gourde skated into Toronto’s defensive zone during the Lightning’s 6-2 win.

The league said in a statement Tuesday that its investigation found Rielly “did not direct a homophobic slur at referee Brad Meier.” It added Rielly and Meier “adamantly denied that Rielly uttered a slur and the audio supported their statements.”

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said after the game that “the issue of homophobia is one the Toronto Maple Leafs Hockey Club strongly condemns and takes very seriously.”

