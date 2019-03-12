Munnings carries Louisiana-Monroe past Appalachian St. 89-80

MONROE, La. (AP) — Travis Munnings had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Louisiana-Monroe beat Appalachian State 89-80 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney on Tuesday night.

Daishon Smith had 16 points and nine assists for Louisiana-Monroe (17-14). Michael Ertel added 16 points. JD Williams had 16 points for Louisiana-Monroe.

Justin Forrest tied a season high with 32 points and had six rebounds for the Mountaineers (11-21). Adrian Delph added 14 points. Hunter Seacat had 11 points.

