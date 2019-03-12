Kansas, fired football coach David Beaty at odds over $3M

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas football coach David Beaty says he is suing the school’s athletic department in federal court, alleging breach of contract and seeking $3 million he contends he is owed after he was fired in November.

The Jayhawks said they are withholding the money pending an NCAA investigation into possible rules violations by the former coach.

Beaty was let go with three games left last season but finished out the year to end his tenure with a 6-42 record in four seasons.

Beaty’s attorney, Michael Lyons of Dallas, says the contract guaranteed payment if Beaty was terminated without cause. Jim Marchiony, a Kansas associate athletic director, says the money is being held in escrow “in a show of good faith” pending the outcome of the NCAA probe.

Kansas hired Les Miles to take over the program.

___

