Ibaka suspended 3 games, Chriss 1 game for fight

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has suspended Toronto’s Serge Ibaka for three games and Cleveland’s Marquese Chriss for one game for their involvement in an on-court fight.

Chriss will sit out Cleveland’s game Tuesday in Philadelphia. Ibaka will miss Toronto’s games against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, at Detroit on Sunday and against New York on Monday.

The NBA says Ibaka drew the stiffer penalty for several reasons. The league found he was the instigator and threw a punch at Chriss. The league also cited his history of fighting during games. Chriss’ suspension was for throwing a punch at Ibaka.

The suspensions are without pay. Ibaka will lose about $448,000 and Chriss about $22,000.

Associated Press

Associated Press

