Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Gonzalez, Ream back with US national team under Berhalter

CHICAGO (AP) — Omar Gonzalez and Tim Ream are back with the U.S. national team for the first time since 2017, and new coach Gregg Berhalter omitted Brad Guzan, Jorge Villafana and Bobby Wood from his first roster with the full player pool.

Berhalter also left off young players Josh Sargent, Tim Weah and Cameron Carter-Vickers for the exhibitions against Ecuador and Houston. Berhalter said Tuesday the under-23 team will play a pair of games this month, its first since failing to qualify for the 2016 Olympics, and they appear headed for that group.

He did select a trio of 20-year-olds who form the core of the rebuilt U.S. midfield: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams.

Jordan Morris, a 24-year-old forward, is back for the first time since tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament in February 2018.

Kellyn Acosta and Darlington Nagbe are among those left off the 24-man roster.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

5:53 am
San Jose St. meets Air Force in MWC tourney

San Jose St. meets Air Force in MWC tourney

5:45 am
Denver and Minnesota meet in conference showdown

Denver and Minnesota meet in conference showdown

1:12 am
Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day
Colorado Sports

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

San Jose St. meets Air Force in MWC tourney
Sports

San Jose St. meets Air Force in MWC tourney

Denver and Minnesota meet in conference showdown
Sports

Denver and Minnesota meet in conference showdown

Scroll to top
Skip to content