Gonzalez, Ream back with US national team under Berhalter

CHICAGO (AP) — Omar Gonzalez and Tim Ream are back with the U.S. national team for the first time since 2017, and new coach Gregg Berhalter omitted Brad Guzan, Jorge Villafana and Bobby Wood from his first roster with the full player pool.

Berhalter also left off young players Josh Sargent, Tim Weah and Cameron Carter-Vickers for the exhibitions against Ecuador and Houston. Berhalter said Tuesday the under-23 team will play a pair of games this month, its first since failing to qualify for the 2016 Olympics, and they appear headed for that group.

He did select a trio of 20-year-olds who form the core of the rebuilt U.S. midfield: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams.

Jordan Morris, a 24-year-old forward, is back for the first time since tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament in February 2018.

Kellyn Acosta and Darlington Nagbe are among those left off the 24-man roster.

