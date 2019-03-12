Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Djokovic, Nishikori, Halep ousted at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — It was a tough day for seeded players at the BNP Paribas Open, with top-ranked Novak Djokovic the biggest name ushered out in the desert.

Djokovic and Philipp Kohlschreiber resumed their third-round match on Tuesday that had been suspended because of rain a night earlier. The unseeded German knocked off the five-time tournament champion 6-4, 6-4.

Also ousted were No. 6 Kei Nishikori, No. 10 Marin Cilic and No. 14 Daniil Medvedev.

No. 2 Rafael Nadal eased by 25th-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-1.

In women’s fourth-round matches, No. 2 Simona Halep lost to Marketa Vondrousova 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 and No. 7 Kiki Bertens was beaten by 20th-seeded Garbine Muguruza 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Bianca Andreescu, an 18-year-old Canadian, beat 18th-seeded Wang Qiang 7-5, 6-2.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

