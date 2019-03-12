Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Braves lefty Kolby Allard optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have sent seven players to the minors, including left-hander Kolby Allard, who was competing for a spot in the rotation.

Allard, the 14th overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft, was 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in four games, including three starts.

Among other contenders for the No. 5 spot in the rotation are right-handers Kyle Wright, Touki Toussaint, Mike Soroka and Bryse Wilson and left-hander Max Fried.

Allard, left-hander Grant Dayton, catcher Alex Jackson and right-hander Jacob Webb were optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Three left-handers, Thomas Burrows, Corbin Clouse and Tucker Davidson, were assigned to the minor league camp Tuesday.

