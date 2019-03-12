Applewhite lifts SC State past Md.-Eastern Shore 63-54

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Damni Applewhite had 10 points and 12 rebounds to carry South Carolina State to a 63-54 win over Maryland Eastern Shore in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tourney first round on Tuesday night.

Janai Raynor-Powell had 15 points for South Carolina State (8-25). Jahmari Etienne added 10 points.

Bryan Urrutia had 14 points and six rebounds for the Hawks (7-25). Isaac Taylor added 12 points.

Ryan Andino, the Hawks’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 19 percent in the game (3 of 16).

