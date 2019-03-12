Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Applewhite lifts SC State past Md.-Eastern Shore 63-54

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Damni Applewhite had 10 points and 12 rebounds to carry South Carolina State to a 63-54 win over Maryland Eastern Shore in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tourney first round on Tuesday night.

Janai Raynor-Powell had 15 points for South Carolina State (8-25). Jahmari Etienne added 10 points.

Bryan Urrutia had 14 points and six rebounds for the Hawks (7-25). Isaac Taylor added 12 points.

Ryan Andino, the Hawks’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 19 percent in the game (3 of 16).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Broncos to face Falcons in 2019 Hall of Fame game

Broncos to face Falcons in 2019 Hall of Fame game

1:19 pm
Washington’s Thybulle named AP Pac-12 player of the year

Washington’s Thybulle named AP Pac-12 player of the year

10:40 am
Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

5:53 am
Broncos to face Falcons in 2019 Hall of Fame game
Colorado Sports

Broncos to face Falcons in 2019 Hall of Fame game

Washington’s Thybulle named AP Pac-12 player of the year
Sports

Washington’s Thybulle named AP Pac-12 player of the year

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day
Colorado Sports

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

Scroll to top
Skip to content