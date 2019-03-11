Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Wright-Foreman leads Hofstra past Delaware 78-74 in OT

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman had 42 points as Hofstra narrowly beat Delaware 78-74 in overtime in the Colonial Athletic Association Tourney semifinals on Monday night.

Tareq Coburn had 13 points for Hofstra (27-6). Eli Pemberton added 11 points and six rebounds. Jacquil Taylor had four blocks for Hofstra. Jalen Ray made four straight free throws in the final 16 seconds of overtime.

Ithiel Horton had 21 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (17-16). Kevin Anderson added 17 points and six rebounds. Ryan Allen had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Colorado meets Cal in Pac-12 tourney

Colorado meets Cal in Pac-12 tourney

4:30 pm
CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney

CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney

2:30 pm
Sabres captain Eichel disagrees with NHL’s 2-game suspension

Sabres captain Eichel disagrees with NHL’s 2-game suspension

1:51 pm
Colorado meets Cal in Pac-12 tourney
Sports

Colorado meets Cal in Pac-12 tourney

CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney
Sports

CSU faces Boise State in MWC tourney

Sabres captain Eichel disagrees with NHL’s 2-game suspension
Sports

Sabres captain Eichel disagrees with NHL’s 2-game suspension

Scroll to top
Skip to content