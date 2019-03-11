Vermont meets Binghamton in America East semis

No. 7 seed Binghamton (10-22, 6-11) vs. No. 1 seed Vermont (25-6, 15-2)

America East Conference Tourney Semifinals, Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont is set to take on Binghamton with the winner securing its spot in the America East championship game. In the regular season, Vermont won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played on Feb. 23, when Binghamton made just seven foul shots on 12 attempts while the Catamounts hit 17 of 28 en route to a six-point victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Anthony Lamb, Ernie Duncan and Everett Duncan have collectively accounted for 53 percent of Vermont’s scoring this season and 57 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Binghamton, Sam Sessoms, Caleb Stewart, J.C. Show, Chancellor Barnard and Everson Davis have combined to account for 81 percent of all Binghamton scoring, including 89 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sessoms has directly created 44 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has 34 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Binghamton is 0-12 when it allows at least 74 points and 10-10 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

TWO STREAKS: Binghamton has won its last four road games, scoring 77.5 points and allowing 64.8 points during those contests. Vermont has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 71.5 points while giving up 53.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont defense has allowed only 63.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Catamounts 17th among Division I teams. The Binghamton offense has averaged 65.7 points through 32 games (ranked 292nd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com