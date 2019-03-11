Update on the latest in sports:

NBA-SCHEDULE

Rockets look for ninth straight

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Rockets go for their ninth straight win tonight when they host the Charlotte Hornets. The Rockets are third in the Western Conference at 41-25, one game ahead of Oklahoma City. The Hornets trail Miami by one game for the final Eastern Conference playoff berth.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Detroit Pistons, who are sixth in Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of the Nets. Detroit has won three straight, while the Nets are riding a three-game winning streak.

Elsewhere in the NBA tonight (all times Eastern):

Sacramento at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Two conference championships to be decided

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The championship of the Southern Conference is on the line tonight as 22nd-ranked Wofford plays UNC Greensboro. Also to be decided tonight is the championship of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference; Iona is taking on Monmouth in the title game.

Top-ranked Gonzaga is in action against Pepperdine in Las Vegas.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Lightning nears team’s best points mark

UNDATED (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning boasts an NHL-leading 108 points heading into tonight’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. That’s five points shy of the team record set last season. The Maple Leafs are third in the Atlantic Division, four points behind Boston. The two teams split the first two games of season series in Tampa.

In other action tonight, the New York Islanders are four points behind the Metropolitan Division-leading Washington Capitals as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. The Isles beat the Blue Jackets 3-0 last

Also on the NHL schedule (all times Eastern):

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.