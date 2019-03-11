Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Texas reinstates guard Kerwin Roach for Big 12 Tournament

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas senior guard Kerwin Roach II will rejoin the team for the Big 12 Tournament this week after a five-game suspension.

Texas was 1-4 while Roach was sidelined for an unspecified violation of team rules. It was his second suspension this season and the third of his career. Roach was averaging 15 points before the latest suspension.

The Longhorns (16-15) play Kansas (23-8) Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri. Texas likely needs to win to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the second time coach Shaka Smart’s four seasons with the Longhorns. Smart made the announcement Monday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

