Soccer fan pleads guilty to punching player during game

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — A Birmingham supporter has pleaded guilty to assaulting Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish during a soccer match.

In the League Championship game on Sunday between the city rivals, Paul Mitchell ran onto the field and landed a punch on the player’s face.

Mitchell entered his guilty plea at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Mitchell’s lawyer, Vaughn Whistance, told the hearing that his client’s family had to leave their home “through fear that they would suffer serious harm or even death” following online comments about the incident.

Grealish later scored to give Villa a 1-0 victory over Birmingham.

Associated Press

