Russia remains banned from international track for doping

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Russia’s doping ban from international track and field will remain in place until the Moscow laboratory data has been analyzed, a process that could lead to the country’s reinstatement before this year’s world championships.

The head of the IAAF’s Russia taskforce, Rune Andersen, says he is waiting for the World Anti-Doping Agency to finish analyzing data from the Moscow laboratory at the center of the doping cover-ups. The IAAF also wants Russia to cover the costs of years of doping investigations.

Andersen says any lifting of the ban “might be before, it might be after” the Sept. 27-Oct. 6 world championships in Doha, Qatar.

The IAAF is the lone holdout among major sports bodies in maintaining its ban on Russia. The ban has been in place since November 2015, but the IAAF has allowed dozens of Russians to compete as neutral athletes.

