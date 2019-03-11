Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Revamp for Diamond League to give TV a 90-minute track meet

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Track and field’s governing body is revamping the top-tier Diamond League series with shorter meetings and fewer long-distance races.

The IAAF says changes will create “a more consistent, action-packed format for broadcasters” and tempt more fans to follow the May-to-September season.

The 2020 series will include “a faster paced 90-minute television event” at 12 meetings, leading to a single end-of-season final.

One venue will be dropped from this season’s calendar of 14 meetings , including finals split between Zurich and Brussels.

Meetings will have a core of 24 events, 12 each for men and women, instead of the current 32. None will race beyond 3,000 meters.

Organizers are also urged to stage more field events away from stadiums. Zurich’s train station often hosts pole vault or shot put.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Hurricanes

MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Hurricanes

1:20 am
US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

6:20 pm
Sabres forward Jack Eichel suspended for 2 games

Sabres forward Jack Eichel suspended for 2 games

5:17 pm
MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Hurricanes
Sports

MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Hurricanes

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23
Sports

US Olympic cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

Sabres forward Jack Eichel suspended for 2 games
Sports

Sabres forward Jack Eichel suspended for 2 games

Scroll to top
Skip to content